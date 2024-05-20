NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTES

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. NetEase has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,410 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $164,307,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,052,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $103,658,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after buying an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.