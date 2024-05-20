Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $16.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $637.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,300. The company has a market capitalization of $274.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $639.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $604.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.