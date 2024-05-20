Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $725.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.52 on Monday, hitting $625.62. The stock had a trading volume of 870,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,509. The stock has a market cap of $269.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.11. Netflix has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

