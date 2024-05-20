New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

GBR stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

