Newport Trust Company LLC Boosts Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 181.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,930. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

