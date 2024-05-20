Newport Trust Company LLC Has $4.12 Billion Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,872,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 417,232 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 11.0% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 5.82% of General Dynamics worth $4,121,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.23. 940,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $301.00. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

