Newport Trust Company LLC Has $47.55 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,623 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.58% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $47,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,914,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 886,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 814,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,442 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,548. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

