Newport Trust Company LLC Has $67.93 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,350 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 1.39% of Valvoline worth $67,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $60,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,086. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

