Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 10,948 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.96% of Trustmark worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $10,992,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 2,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 314,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 582.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 135,202 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 924.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 142,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 128,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 124,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

