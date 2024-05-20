Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 113,466 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,466 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $119,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $35.78. 5,753,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,324. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

