Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 207,694 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,081,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207,694 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 2.3% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $883,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.21. 3,832,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,744,856. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.