Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 33,700 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.58% of State Street worth $139,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

