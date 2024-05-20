Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 46,587 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,758,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,587 shares during the quarter. United Airlines comprises 0.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 1.15% of United Airlines worth $155,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $41,114,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UAL traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.62. 5,516,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,947. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

