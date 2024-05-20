Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 709,883 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 709,883 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Triumph Group worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Triumph Group by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 102,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,720,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 465,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 300,295 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

TGI traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $15.05. 765,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,483. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.