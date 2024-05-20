NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.40. NextDecade shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 376,166 shares.

NextDecade Trading Up 13.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in NextDecade by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.