NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,737,038. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

