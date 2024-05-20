NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Holdings Lifted by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910,977 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 327,641 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 3.3% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 4.19% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $118,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,418.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.89. 851,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,288. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.8925 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

