Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXR.UN. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.42.

NXR.UN opened at C$7.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$493.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.66. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

