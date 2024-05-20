Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-2.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Nordson also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.00.
Nordson Trading Down 1.2 %
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
