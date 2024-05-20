Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.41. 395,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson has a 12-month low of $208.90 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

