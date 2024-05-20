Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,874,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,490,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.94% of Accenture at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 91,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ACN traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $305.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,465. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.08. The firm has a market cap of $204.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $284.90 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.