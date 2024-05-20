Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,551,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,584,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.70% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,737. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

