Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,112,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.80% of NIKE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4,687.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.27. 1,213,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,196,499. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

