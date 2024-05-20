Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 8,974,740 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,974,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,289. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

