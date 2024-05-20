Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,467,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,825,000. Linde comprises approximately 0.5% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Norges Bank owned 1.54% of Linde at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Linde by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $431.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,043. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.47. The stock has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

