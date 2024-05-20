Norges Bank Invests $1.74 Billion in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 491,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Booking by 39.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,706.99. 12,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,188. The company has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,573.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,472.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.