Norges Bank Makes New $3.34 Billion Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,823,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.6% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares in the company, valued at $110,082,242,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares in the company, valued at $77,931,853.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,082,242,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,670,580 shares of company stock worth $1,085,516,139. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

TMUS traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.21. 158,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,301. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

