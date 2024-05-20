Norges Bank Makes New $554.69 Million Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,709,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,685,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.57% of PPG Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.96. 50,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

