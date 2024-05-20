Norges Bank Makes New $693.99 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,939,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $693,985,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.97. 66,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average is $139.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

