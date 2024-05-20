Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,992,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.44% of Comcast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 43.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after buying an additional 1,907,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 35.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $207,931,000 after buying an additional 1,227,469 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $49,424,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,615,967. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

