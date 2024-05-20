Norges Bank Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,804,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,284,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.03% of General Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.16. 57,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average of $267.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $299.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

