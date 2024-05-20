Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,981,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,927,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock remained flat at $28.64 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,460,957. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc.

