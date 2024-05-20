Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,058,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,489,000. Norges Bank owned about 6.69% of Unum Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Unum Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,095. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $52.76. 39,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.