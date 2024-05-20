Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,967,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,594,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.34% of Fidelity National Information Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.