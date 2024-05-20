Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,099,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,040,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Norges Bank owned about 0.23% of Alphabet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Alphabet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 22,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. NDVR Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 398,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.52. 2,181,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,076,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.