Norges Bank Takes $2.45 Billion Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,204,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 4.92% of Welltower as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.51. 32,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.93.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

