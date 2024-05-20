Norges Bank Takes $2.81 Billion Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,650,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,056,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.10% of Coca-Cola as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,465,134. The stock has a market cap of $270.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $63.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

