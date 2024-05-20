Norges Bank Takes $455.62 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,459,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,623,000. Norges Bank owned 3.47% of Equity LifeStyle Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $64.41. 87,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

