Norges Bank Takes $570.43 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,387,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,428,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,059,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.91. 446,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

