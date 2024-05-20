Norges Bank Takes $640.22 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,807,868 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $640,219,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.80% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 90.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 20.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.42. 774,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,886. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

