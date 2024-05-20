Norges Bank Takes $652.41 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,402,099 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $652,409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,057,000 after purchasing an additional 725,489 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,152 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,454,000 after purchasing an additional 349,593 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 51,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,760. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

