Norges Bank Takes $672.20 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,453,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,196,000. Norges Bank owned 1.38% of Microchip Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.07. 338,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462,106. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,818,403. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

