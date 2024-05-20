Norges Bank Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,857,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.22% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 389,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $545.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,887. The stock has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $547.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $520.57 and a 200 day moving average of $495.37.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

