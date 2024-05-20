Norges Bank Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,217,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,630,000. Norges Bank owned 0.05% of Equitable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $2,977,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 144,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Down 0.5 %

Equitable stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.54. 232,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,553. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,380 shares of company stock worth $11,518,571. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

