Norges Bank Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,306,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,500,000. Norges Bank owned 4.55% of Mid-America Apartment Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $137.46. 14,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

