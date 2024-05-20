Norges Bank Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,333,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of ServiceNow as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $7,860,589. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

NOW traded up $5.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $770.39. 90,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,631. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.13 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $747.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $727.64. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

