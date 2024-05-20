Norges Bank Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,570,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Norges Bank owned 0.99% of Tesla as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $175.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,020,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,631,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $558.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

