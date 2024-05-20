North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,153.70

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,153.70 ($52.17) and last traded at GBX 4,153.70 ($52.17), with a volume of 5974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,000 ($50.24).
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,742.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,763.98. The firm has a market cap of £557.35 million, a PE ratio of -9,699.14 and a beta of 0.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other North Atlantic Smaller Cos news, insider Julian Fagge acquired 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($47.73) per share, with a total value of £19,874 ($24,961.07). Company insiders own 43.16% of the company’s stock.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.
