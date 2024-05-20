Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR) Insider Martin Boden Purchases 45,000 Shares

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) insider Martin Boden bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($33,911.08).

Northern Bear Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NTBR remained flat at GBX 60 ($0.75) on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,043. Northern Bear PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 41.15 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 67 ($0.84). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.25 million, a P/E ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Northern Bear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.26%. Northern Bear’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

