Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Raised to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Northland Power from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.96.
Northland Power Price Performance
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2723005 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northland Power Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -166.67%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
